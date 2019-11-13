Florida State is in hot pursuit of a new head football coach. What's the latest scoop, which candidates are moving up, which ones are moving down? Plus, all the hot news surrounding this important hire.

Latest Nuggets: Negotiations heating up with Bob Stoops (11/13 @ 4 p.m. ET)

Subscribe to get in on the action with the inside scoop and interact with thousands of avid and informed Seminole fans!

Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold