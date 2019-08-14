For Cedric Wood, the darkest time for him personally was on the sideline of the 2018 season opener against Virginia Tech.

Going into that year, the Godby High School graduate thought he was going to be a contributor on the defensive line for the hometown Seminoles.

Then, in an instant, his football career came perilously close to ending.

"It could've been a life-ending injury, honestly," Wood said. "Thank God I'm still here, still have full use of my hand. I'm just glad to be back at it."

Wood sliced open his hand on broken glass during what he described as an “off-field accident.” The damage severed an artery and 10 tendons, he said. His season was over. Wood suffered nerve damage that required him to go to rehab every day.

It was during that time, when Wood knew he wasn't going to play, when he just had to watch as the Seminoles lost to the Hokies, when he had to show up to practice but wanted to be anywhere else, that defensive line coach Odell Haggins was at his side the most.

"I honestly feel like if it wasn't for him, I probably would have gave up and been like I don't want to do this anymore," Wood said on Wednesday morning. "I didn't have any fight left in me when that injury happened. So he kept pushing me even when I didn't have any push left."