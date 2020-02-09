Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020
Now that the dust has settled on National Signing Day, here's a breakdown of the Florida State football team's projected scholarship totals for 2020 -- broken down by class at each position.
As always, the scholarship count at this time of year can be tricky because of offseason attrition and players being added to the roster. So this is more of a projection of what the fall roster will look like based on the information currently available.
For example, Purdue linebacker transfer Cornel Jones is listed here as part of the 85 scholarship total, but he is officially a walk-on during the spring who will be awarded a scholarship during the summer or fall.
The chart below includes all scholarship players that are on the team's official roster, players who signed as part of the 2020 class, early enrollees and transfers who are coming in on scholarship.
Note: While this list shows FSU at the limit of 85 scholarships, many of these players won't arrive until this summer, which means the Seminoles currently are far below that limit. There also likely will be some attrition during the spring or summer, which should open up spots for late additions or the promotion of walk-ons to scholarship.
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|
QB
|
Tate Rodemaker
|
Jordan Travis
|
J. Blackman
|
|
RB
|
Lawrance Toafili
|
Anthony Grant*
Jashaun Corbin
La'Damian Webb
|
Khalan Laborn
|
|
WR
|
Bryan Robinson
Ja’Khi Douglas
Kentron Poitier
Darion Williamson
|
W. Thompson
|
Tamorrion Terry
Ontaria Wilson
K. Helton
|
DJ Matthews
|
TE
|
Carter Boatwright
Markeston Douglas
|
|
C. McDonald
|
|
OL
|
Maurice Smith
D. Washington
Zane Herring
Thomas Shrader
Lloyd Willis
Robert Scott
|
Dontae Lucas
C. Meadows
|
Brady Scott
|
Baveon Johnson
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|
DT
|
Malcolm Ray
Manny Rogers
|
Tru Thompson
|
Cory Durden
|
Marvin Wilson
|
DE
|
Quashon Fuller
Curtis Fann, Jr.
D. McLendon
Josh Griffis
TJ Davis
|
Dennis Briggs
J. Chatman
Jarrett Jackson
|
Joshua Kaindoh
|
J. Robinson
|
LB
|
Kevon Glenn
Stephen Dix, Jr.
J. McCluster
DJ Lundy
|
Amari Gainer
Kalen DeLoach
Jaleel McRae
|
DeCalon Brooks
|
Emmett Rice
L. Warner
Cornel Jones
|
DB
16
|
Travis Jay
Jarvis Brownlee
Sidney Williams
|
Isaiah Bolden
Renardo Green
Brendan Gant
|
A.J. Lytton
|
Carlos Becker
H. Nasirildeen
Cyrus Fagan
|Pos
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
PK 1
|
Ryan Fitzgerald
|
P 1
|
A. Mastromanno
Notable Walk-on Players
QB Wyatt Rector / RB Treshaun Ward, RB Deonté Sheffield / WR Caleb Ward, WR Adarius Dent / DB Nolan McDonald / P Tommy Martin / PK Parker Grothaus / LS Grant Glennon
----------------------------------------------------
