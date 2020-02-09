News More News
Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020

Gene Williams • Warchant
Now that the dust has settled on National Signing Day, here's a breakdown of the Florida State football team's projected scholarship totals for 2020 -- broken down by class at each position.

As always, the scholarship count at this time of year can be tricky because of offseason attrition and players being added to the roster. So this is more of a projection of what the fall roster will look like based on the information currently available.

For example, Purdue linebacker transfer Cornel Jones is listed here as part of the 85 scholarship total, but he is officially a walk-on during the spring who will be awarded a scholarship during the summer or fall.

The chart below includes all scholarship players that are on the team's official roster, players who signed as part of the 2020 class, early enrollees and transfers who are coming in on scholarship.

Note: While this list shows FSU at the limit of 85 scholarships, many of these players won't arrive until this summer, which means the Seminoles currently are far below that limit. There also likely will be some attrition during the spring or summer, which should open up spots for late additions or the promotion of walk-ons to scholarship.

Florida State State Roster By Class - Offense (40)
Pos Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

QB
4

Tate Rodemaker
Chubba Purdy

Jordan Travis

J. Blackman


RB
6

Lawrance Toafili
Corey Wren

Anthony Grant*

Jashaun Corbin

La'Damian Webb

Khalan Laborn


WR
10

Bryan Robinson

Ja’Khi Douglas

Kentron Poitier

Darion Williamson

W. Thompson
Jordan Young

Tamorrion Terry

Ontaria Wilson

K. Helton

DJ Matthews

TE
3

Carter Boatwright

Markeston Douglas


C. McDonald


OL
17

Maurice Smith

D. Washington
Ira Henry

Zane Herring

Thomas Shrader

Lloyd Willis

Robert Scott

Dontae Lucas

C. Meadows
Jalen Goss
Chaz Neal

Brady Scott

Baveon Johnson
Andrew Boselli
Mike Arnold
Jay Williams
Devontay Taylor
Italics = redshirt / * Status with team is uncertain / Per transfer rules Corbin may need to sit out 2020
Florida State Roster By Class - Defense (43)
Pos Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors

DT
6

Malcolm Ray

Manny Rogers

Tru Thompson

Cory Durden
Robert Cooper

Marvin Wilson

DE
10

Quashon Fuller

Curtis Fann, Jr.

D. McLendon

Josh Griffis

TJ Davis

Dennis Briggs

J. Chatman

Jarrett Jackson

Joshua Kaindoh

J. Robinson

LB
11

Kevon Glenn

Stephen Dix, Jr.

J. McCluster

DJ Lundy

Amari Gainer

Kalen DeLoach

Jaleel McRae

DeCalon Brooks

Emmett Rice

L. Warner

Cornel Jones

DB

16

Travis Jay

Jarvis Brownlee
Demorie Tate
J. Green McKnight

Sidney Williams

Isaiah Bolden
J. Lars-Woodbey
Akeem Dent
Raymond Woodie

Renardo Green

Brendan Gant

A.J. Lytton
Asante Samuel

Carlos Becker

H. Nasirildeen

Cyrus Fagan
* Defensive backs can line up at cornerback, safety, "star" or as a dime back.
Special Teams by class (2)
Pos Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior

PK 1

Ryan Fitzgerald

P 1

A. Mastromanno

Notable Walk-on Players

QB Wyatt Rector / RB Treshaun Ward, RB Deonté Sheffield / WR Caleb Ward, WR Adarius Dent / DB Nolan McDonald / P Tommy Martin / PK Parker Grothaus / LS Grant Glennon

