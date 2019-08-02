News More News
Florida State football gallery - Day one of practice (70 photos)

Gene Williams • Warchant
Florida State took to the practice fields on Friday to begin the initial preparations for the 2019 football season. Here's a look at the action with 70 photos of the players and coaches, including nearly the entire 2019 recruiting class officially decked out in Garnet and Gold.

