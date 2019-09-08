Florida State blew another large halftime lead but were able to pull out a double-overtime victory over Louisiana Monroe thanks to a missed extra point. Here's a detailed look at how the Seminoles performed based on scores from independent grading service Pro Football Focus.

Not surprisingly, James Blackman did not grade out well. His 54.6 mark is the lowest since his (ironically) the game vs. ULM in 2017 when he was a true freshman. To put his grade into perspective, it would have been the second lowest QB grade last season for Florida State – Deondre Franocis scored a 53.9 in the blowout loss to Florida. There were only three P5 QBs that scored lower than Blackman this week.

