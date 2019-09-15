The Florida State football team performed better than many expected on Saturday but still blew first half lead for the third straight week. No. 25 ranked Virginia was able to rally late and score 21 fourth quarter points en route to a 31-24 win. Here's a detailed look at the positions on both sides of the ball and how individual FSU players graded based on results from Pro Football Focus.

James Blackman had far and away his best start of the 2019 season. He completed nearly 60 percent of his pass attempts for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, for the first time this season FSU's starting quarterback did not turn the ball over. Saturday was the first time since the Independence Bowl that Blackman did not throw an interception as the starting quarterback.

Despite being off the mark on a handful of his attempts, Blackman's grade of 73.3 is his highest of the season. It's also the fifth highest mark in his 16 career starts.

As you can see below, Blackman was very efficient throwing to the middle of the field but really struggled throwing to the outside. For the season, he is just 1-of-16 for 28 yards on throws of more than 10 yards outside the hashes.

