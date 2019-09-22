The Florida State football team got back in the win column on Saturday with a 35-24 victory over Louisville. Here's a detailed look at the positions on both sides of the ball and how individual FSU players graded out based on results from Pro Football Focus.

It's easy to conclude that Alex Hornibrook had an excellent outing when you consider his 75 percent completion percentage, 255 passing yards and two touchdowns in just a little more than two quarters of play. But when you look at his grades from Pro Football Focus, his performance against Louisville was epic.



The graduate transfer quarterback graded out at an incredible 91 percent -- the third-highest score among all FBS quarterbacks for week four of the college football season. According to the PFF numbers, there were two drops and he threw three passes away (accounts for all five incompletions). He finished with an NFL passer rating of 150.

This is only the second time a Florida State quarterback has graded out over 90 percent since the 2015 season. The last was James Blackman, who posted a 92.2 score against Florida in 2017. During his two years as a starter, Jameis Winston eclipsed the 90-grade threshold five times.

Before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter, Blackman had a grade of 67.2.

