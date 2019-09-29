The Florida State football team made it two in a row on Saturday with a 31-13 victory against N.C. State. Here's a detailed look at the positions on both sides of the ball and how individual FSU players graded out based on results from Pro Football Focus.

It wasn't quite the stellar performance he posted against Louisville, but Alex Hornibrook did what was necessary to move the offense and lead FSU to a win against N.C. State. The graduate transfer quarterback completed 29 of 40 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Another positive is that he didn't throw an interception for the second straight week.

Hornibrook's overall offensive grade dropped to 65.2, largely due to being sacked eight times and fumbling the football once (PFF attributed three sacks to him). But as you can see from the chart below, he was very effective throwing the ball downfield. Not surprisingly, the Wolfpack secondary concentrated on stopping FSU's short passing game, which allowed some longer pass completions including two 40-plus-yard touchdown passes to Tamorrion Terry and Ontaria Wilson.