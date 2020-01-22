It didn't take long for Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell to find a new defensive backs coach. Less than 48 hours after TJ Rushing bolted for Texas A&M, Warchant.com has confirmed with FSU sources that Norvell has secured Marcus Woodson from Auburn.

Woodson coached with Norvell at Memphis for two seasons in 2016-17. He was hired by Gus Malzahn to coach the Tigers' secondary in January of 2018.

During his two seasons at Memphis, the defense forced 32 interceptions. Last year, Auburn finished No. 32 in pass efficiency defense.

More details of Woodson's hire will follow.

