{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 07:56:04 -0600') }} football

Florida State football has a new defensive backs coach

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

It didn't take long for Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell to find a new defensive backs coach. Less than 48 hours after TJ Rushing bolted for Texas A&M, Warchant.com has confirmed with FSU sources that Norvell has secured Marcus Woodson from Auburn.

Auburn's Marcus Woodson has reportedly been hired to coach defensive backs at FSU.
Woodson coached with Norvell at Memphis for two seasons in 2016-17. He was hired by Gus Malzahn to coach the Tigers' secondary in January of 2018.

During his two seasons at Memphis, the defense forced 32 interceptions. Last year, Auburn finished No. 32 in pass efficiency defense.

More details of Woodson's hire will follow.

