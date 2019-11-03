News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 18:56:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida State football Head Coach Hot Board 1.0

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State announced the termination of Willie Taggart less than two years into his six-year contract. As a result, the search is on for a new football coach. Warchant has the inside scoop on the top candidates for the coaching vacancy at Florida State.

** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

-- Bonus coaching search nuggets for Warchant.com subscribers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}