Florida State Football is in the process of looking for a new head coach, and Warchant has the inside scoop on the top candidates for the vacancy. Here's the third version of our Hot Board with new candidates, some moving up and some slipping down.

Resume : Known for his success at Oklahoma from 1999-2016. During his tenure in Norman, Okla., he won 10 Big 12 titles, one national title and had an overall record of 190–48. Led by Stoops, Oklahoma won the most games (110) of any BCS school during the last decade (2000–2009). His teams at OU finished ranked in the Top 10 in 11 of his 18 seasons. The Sooners also made it to four national championship games during his tenure, of course defeating FSU in 2000 but coming up short in 2004, 2005 and 2009. He is also well known to FSU fans because of his three years as defensive coordinator under Steve Spurrier at Florida from 1996-'98.

Pros: Stoops joining Florida State would make major waves in the college football world. His hire would give the Seminoles an instant leg up in recruiting and would surely create a huge buzz with the fan base. Outside of Urban Meyer, Stoops is probably the biggest name in the available coaching market. He has a long track record of success, and because of his reputation would have no problem attracting top-notch assistants.

Cons: At 59 years of age (60 by the time next season kicks off), Stoops is a bit up there in age when it comes to rebuilding a program. After taking three years off, it's uncertain whether he would have the energy necessary to get Florida State back to prominence.

Our Take (updated): It's obvious that Stoops is the Seminoles' No. 1 choice. Florida State has been going all out with its negotiations in hopes of securing the former Oklahoma head coach. He has remained relatively quiet publicly about the opening at FSU, but there is a lot of buzz behind the scenes that leads many to believe there's a decent chance that he's ready to return to college football. If it's going to happen, it will have to be soon. Florida State can't wait too long as there are other candidates waiting in the wings.