As is the case nearly every year, FSU needs to shore up depth on the offensive line during this recruiting cycle. The Seminoles made some progress in that department on Monday, receiving a commitment from three-star lineman Jake Slaughter .

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman selected FSU over several programs including Arkansas, West Virginia, Miami and Ole Miss.

Slaughter credited his relationships with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins as key factors in his decision.

"It was just the right fit for me. Coach Norvell is awesome, and Coach Atkins is a great developmental coach. He's a great guy," Slaughter said. "I grew up loving Florida State, so I knew this was the best fit. I'm excited."

Slaughter, who took part in Florida State's SNL Camp last summer, becomes the fifth commitment for the 2021 class. He is also the first offensive lineman to pledge to the 'Noles during this recruiting cycle.