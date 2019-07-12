On Saturday morning at the team's indoor practice facility, more than 80 FSU players are scheduled to split up into 10 teams and flex their muscles in an effort to combat rare medical diseases and raise money through Lift for Life.

The 2019 Florida State football season won't kick off for another 50 days, but the Seminoles already will be in peak competition mode this weekend.

The event, which is coordinated through the FSU chapter of Uplifting Athletes, will feature Florida State players going to battle in a number of rigorous drills and competitions. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

The drills will include a 225-pound bench press, an obstacle course, 100-pound dumbbell holds, trolley pushes and a tug of war. The players raise money by gathering pledges from fans and supporters in one of two ways -- either in flat donations or through pledges based on the average number of bench press repetitions for a particular team.

Fans can donate by visiting the Florida State Lift For Life fundraising site.

"Lift for life and Uplifting Athletes are a special part of Florida State Football," FSU chapter president DeCalon Brooks said in a news release. "We are all about helping out those who are in need and kids that aren’t able to do the things that they desire."

Brooks in his first year of leading the effort, taking the mantle from former Seminole offensive lineman Alec Eberle, who followed the lead of former tight end Kevin Haplea.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the team Brooks is on had landed the most donations as of Friday morning, and Brooks was their top individual fundraiser.

The sophomore linebacker will be part of Team Briles, which is led by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. That group, which has already raised nearly $1,000 in the team's overall goal of $20,000, features Brooks, Ricky Aguayo, Robert Cooper, A.J. Lytton, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Janarius Robinson, Stanford Samuels III and Brady Scott.

Team Lockette (led by tight ends coach Telly Lockette) features Akeem Dent, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Tommy Martin, Gabe Nabers, Chaz Neal, Wyatt Rector, Jay Williams and Jordan Young.

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans' team will include Alex Eleyssami, Jaleel McRae, Keith Gavin, Jeremy Czerenda, Asante Samuel, Warren Thompson and Christain Meadows.

The players on offensive line coach Randy Clements' team will be Adarius Dent, Dontavious Jackson, Tamorrion Terry, Cedric Wood, Isaiah Bolden, Jauan Williams, Tru Thompson and Tanner Adkison.

Defensive line coach Odell Haggins' team will include Carlos Becker III, James Blackman, Dennis Briggs, DeAundre Emeric, Amari Gainer, Malcom Lamar, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Levonta Taylor and Leonard Warner.

The players representing special-teams coach Mark Synder's team will be Mike Arnold, Abdul Bello, Jalen Goss, DJ Matthews, Blaik Middleton, Cole Minshew, Axel Rizzo, Logan Tyler and Ontaria Wilson.

Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett's squad will feature Josh Brown, Cory Durden, Cyrus Fagan Grant Glennon, Alex Marshall, Kyle Meyers, Emmett Rice, Ryan Roberts and Alex Hornibrook

The team led by running backs coach Donte' Pimpleton includes Christian Armstrong, Joe Garcia, Keyshawn Helton, Joshua Kaindoh, Camren McDonald, Tyrell Moorer, Garrett Murray and Adonis Thomas.

Linebackers coach Raymond Woodie's team will include Mike Barulich, Anthony Grant, Parker Grothaus, Khalan Laborn, Dontae Lucas, Marvin Wilson, Jordan Travis, Deonte Sheffield and Tre’ McKitty.

And the team led by recruiting coordinator David Kelly will feature D’Marcus Adams, Cam Akers, , Jamarcus Chatman, Baveon Johnson, Armani Kerr, Nolan McDonald, Peter Osimen, Ja’len Parks and Raymond Woodie III.

Since starting their Uplifting Athletes chapter in 2013, Florida State's players have raised about $45,000.

This year's event was originally scheduled for June 22 but was postponed until this Saturday. According to the FSU chapter's web site, the event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. inside the indoor facility.

Here is the page with each individual team's roster and current donations. Pledges can be made through those team pages.

About Uplifting Athletes

A nonprofit organization founded in 2007, Uplifting Athletes inspires the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport. A rare disease is one that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans and typically lacks financial incentive to make and market new treatments.

Uplifting Athletes fulfills its mission through a unique network of college football student-athlete led chapters, Uplifting Ambassadors and Team UA participants. Since its inception, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $4.5 million in support of the Rare Disease Community with a third of that, $1.5 million, given to fund rare disease research.

