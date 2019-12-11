Florida State's 2020 recruiting class suffered another decommitment on Wednesday. Four-star quarterback Jeff Sims announced his decision to look elsewhere on Twitter.

Sims' decommitment does not come as a surprise. Warchant.com reported Tuesday that newly hired head coach Mike Norvell told Sims earlier this week that he was not a good fit for his offense and it would be tough for him to earn playing time at Florida State. Texas native Kade Renfro is one possibility at the quarterback position for the Seminoles for the 2020 class.

With Sims no longer a member of the 2020 recruiting class, FSU is down to 14 verbal commitments and has a No. 31 team ranking according to Rivals.com.

------------------

