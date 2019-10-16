Being a leader isn't always easy, and it doesn't always make you popular.

If Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson didn't know that already, he likely learned it on Sunday.

One day after the Florida State football team suffered an embarrassing, 45-14 loss at Clemson, Wilson and several other veteran players encouraged their younger teammates to maintain a positive attitude during their Sunday practice.

Then once the practice was complete, Wilson took things a step further. He demanded that the team run extra wind sprints because he didn't like the way some players reacted to the loss.

"Marvin made the team run [Sunday] for pouting, for having their head down on the sideline, because that's what we said we weren't going to do," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "Holding his teammates accountable to what we said we were going to do was big. And guys, they did what he asked them to do. 'We're going to run for this.'"

