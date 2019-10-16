'I can't let us fall back' ... Wilson determined to keep Seminoles on track
Being a leader isn't always easy, and it doesn't always make you popular.
If Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson didn't know that already, he likely learned it on Sunday.
One day after the Florida State football team suffered an embarrassing, 45-14 loss at Clemson, Wilson and several other veteran players encouraged their younger teammates to maintain a positive attitude during their Sunday practice.
Then once the practice was complete, Wilson took things a step further. He demanded that the team run extra wind sprints because he didn't like the way some players reacted to the loss.
"Marvin made the team run [Sunday] for pouting, for having their head down on the sideline, because that's what we said we weren't going to do," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "Holding his teammates accountable to what we said we were going to do was big. And guys, they did what he asked them to do. 'We're going to run for this.'"
Taggart, whose Seminoles are 3-3 in his second season, was elated by the gesture and by the players' response.
"I'm like, 'Yes! Hell, I'll run with you,'" Taggart said. "It's good to see our guys doing that now. ... To see a guy like Marvin Wilson, who we all see go out and give 100 percent every single game, stand up and challenge his teammates to play for that Seminole on their chest, that was great to see. And demanded that nobody go out there and not play for that Seminole head that's on their chest."
Wilson, who was named FSU's defensive captain before the season, said he couldn't tolerate the idea that the Seminoles might fall into the same negative pattern that they did one year ago.
