Florida State Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: FSU vs Notre Dame

Florida State is not announcing a starting quarterback, and at this point it is likely that both McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis will see action for the ’Noles on Sunday. Travis started five games at quarterback and one at wideout last season, and he gave the offense some life with his dual-threat capabilities. Travis combined to pass for at least 190 yards and a touchdown, while running for over 90 yards and a score, in three different games last year. He averaged nearly 6 yards per carry in 2020, even after sack yardage was removed from his totals. Milton brings his 27-6 career record as a starter at UCF and 72 career touchdown passes to the table, and he will try to have similar success with FSU. Norvell has praised Milton's progress with learning a new offense.

Whoever takes the first snap at quarterback Sunday night, they’ll have a solid unit of pass-catchers that is on the rise compared to a year ago. At receiver for the ’Noles, two veterans in Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson are joined by Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment. Helton, who has fully recovered from a devastating knee injury nearly two seasons ago, has been lightning-quick and extremely consistent in practice. Parchment was productive at KU in 2019 and could be the top big-play threat for the Seminoles this fall. A pair of true freshmen, Josh Burrell and Malik McClain, have flashed throughout spring ball and into fall camp. They figure to be in the mix, especially McClain. There’s also second-year receivers Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier, who have the measurables and talent to contribute this season.

FSU has loaded up on tight ends the last couple of years, and four or five are expected to see action this season. But the majority of snaps will be bestowed upon incumbent starter Camm McDonald, 2020 UCLA transfer Jordan Wilson and returning freshman Preston Daniel. Wilson (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) will finally get a chance to suit up for FSU after sitting out last season due to injury.

Like with all passing attacks, the time allotted by the offensive line up front (see below) will obviously play a key factor in FSU's success or failure throwing the football.

In the Notre Dame defensive backfield, safety Kyle Hamilton leads a solid group that will be a team strength. Hamilton was an All-ACC pick and named to several All-America teams already last season. He is joined by cornernacks Cam Hart, Clarence Lewis and TaRiq Bracy (8 tackles versus FSU a season ago). At the safety spot opposite Hamilton will be former IMG Academy product Houston Griffith, while the nickel in the Irish defense is fellow senior DJ Brown. Griffith has been in the rotation since 2018, and Brown was the top nickel a season ago. Couple that with the fact that Bracy and Hart are upperclassmen, and this is an experienced unit.

WINNER: NOTRE DAME