A third straight blowout victory helped the Florida State football team's standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Seminoles, who ranked 23rd in last week's CFP poll in their first appearance since 2016, are up to No. 19 in this week's poll., which was announced Tuesday night.

FSU's 38-3 blowout of Syracuse -- which increased its total scoring margin to 124-22 over the last three games -- helped FSU's spot in the poll. So did the fact that six of the 12 teams directly above the Seminoles lost last weekend.

The CFP poll views FSU a bit more favorably than both the AP and Coaches polls, both of which have the Seminoles 20th this week.

FSU will look to create its second four-game winning streak of the season as substantial 20-plus-point favorites against visiting Sun Belt opponent Louisiana (5-5, 3-4) at noon on RSNs (regional sports networks) across the country.