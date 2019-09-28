Hornibrook, who was playing in place of injured starter James Blackman, completed 29 of 40 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns before a Doak Campbell Stadium crowd of 60,351.

The fifth-year senior and Wisconsin transfer was sacked eight times Saturday night, but he also delivered a slew of big throws to lead the Seminoles to a 31-13 victory over visiting N.C. State.

Alex Hornibrook's first start in a Florida State uniform was certainly one he'll never forget.

Hornibrook and the FSU offense got off to a slow start early, due primarily to breakdowns in pass-protection.

But with the Seminoles trailing 6-3 midway through the second quarter, Hornibrook connected with sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry on a 43-yard touchdown. Then just before halftime, he hit sophomore wideout Ontaria Wilson with a 40-yard scoring strike.

That gave the Seminoles a 17-6 lead at the break.

FSU (3-2, 2-1 in the ACC) then pushed its advantage to 24-6 late in the third quarter when Hornibrook found Terry in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

N.C. State (3-2, 0-1) put together a scoring drive early in the fourth quarter -- thanks in part to three FSU personal fouls -- to cut the lead to 24-13. But Florida State answered on the ensuing drive with a 41-yard touchdown run by junior tailback Cam Akers.

Blackman sustained a knee injury last week against Louisville but was able to practice some this week, leading to speculation that he would be able to make his fifth start of the season. Head coach Willie Taggart said emphatically on Thursday that Blackman would be the starter if he was healthy enough to play.

But after going through pregame drills with the starting offense, Blackman stood on the sideline for the entire game.

While Saturday marked Hornibrook's first start as a Seminole, it was far from his first starting opportunity in college. He posted a 26-6 record as a three-year starter at Wisconsin.

The victory was big for Florida State for several reasons. It gives the Seminoles some much-needed momentum going into the bye week before a road trip to face No. 1 Clemson, and it also marks the first time since 2016 that the Seminoles have won back-to-back ACC games.