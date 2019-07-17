CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart, junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and sophomore wide receiver Tamorrion Terry will be participating in today's ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte.

The Seminoles and representatives from the ACC's other Atlantic Division teams will participate in press conferences and a number of other other interview opportunities.

As always, Warchant.com will have a full staff on hand to cover the festivities, so stay connected throughout the day for stories and updates from Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel, as well as videos and photos from Aslan Hajivandi.

Click the link below for the latest news and notes throughout the day.

