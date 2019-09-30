But on Saturday night against visiting N.C. State, redshirt sophomore receiver Ontaria Wilson made plays that could bring him the type of acclaim normally reserved for his high school teammate, Tamorrion Terry.

A season ago, after moving to wide receiver, he had just four catches for 35 yards.

When he signed with the Florida State football team out of Ashburn, Ga., in February 2017, he was rated a three-star defensive back.

During the Seminoles' 31-13 victory over the Wolfpack, the former Turner County High School duo combined to catch all three of Alex Hornibrook’s touchdown passes. Wilson also established his personal best with four receptions for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Wilson and Terry both talked about their relationship and how special it is to see each other making big plays.

“I was so happy for him," Terry said. "Once I saw the ball in the air [heading his way], I ran onto the field. I thought I was gonna get a flag myself."

In 2018, it usually was Wilson cheering on Terry, who established himself as one of the nation's top big-play threats. Terry caught 35 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, and Wilson loved every minute of it.

The two have been friends since childhood.

"That's how it used to be in high school -- touchdown me, touchdown him," Wilson said. "Going back to old days. ... It’s like a dream come true, playing with someone you grew up with every day."