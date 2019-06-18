Florida State Football position review, analysis and preview: Linebacker
Florida State’s defense fell well short of expectations in 2018. There was plenty of blame to go around, but inconsistent play at linebacker stood out as arguably the biggest issue. Injuries, attrition and an overall lack of experience among the starters contributed to the unit’s shortcomings. Of course, learning a new system with a new coordinator and position coach didn’t help matters.
2018 In Review: A look at the numbers
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news