Florida State football hit the practice fields for the third straight day on Sunday. This time the players were in shells (shoulder pads and shorts). With the added protecttion, the action and contact picked up on Sunday. Here's a look at the action including most of the freshmen players from the 2019 recruiting class.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

Photos by Gene Williams and Logan Stanford