Florida State football practice observations: Second spring scrimmage
The Florida State football team scrimmaged inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday for the second time this spring. The results were very different this time around.
After the opening drive, the defense got the upper hand, keeping the offense in check for most of the day. The defensive front was able to consistently apply pressure, overall tacking was solid, and the secondary generally had tight coverage.
Despite the dominating performance by the defense, there were a few bright spots on offense, especially the playmaking ability of running back Jashaun Corbin.
*ALSO SEE: Unofficial stats from the scrimmage
Here is a complete rundown of Saturday's scrimmage with our observations and impressions on both sides of the ball.
Defense wins the day
After Jordan Travis led the offense on an 8-play, 75-yard drive to open the scrimmage, it was all defense. While the offense had its fair share of self-inflicted mistakes after the first drive, Adam Fuller’s group was noticeably more focused compared to last week’s effort. There wasn’t just one or two players dominating, but a group effort by the defense.
Led by defensive linemen Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, Derrick McLendon, Dennis Briggs and Jermaine Johnson, the defensive front got the better of the offensive line Saturday, especially when it came to getting pressure on the quarterbacks. This pressure came both from the ends outside, and from the interior. Lovett is really coming into his own, and Cooper also stood out on Saturday. The unit also did a much better job of holding up the offensive line and allowing the linebackers and safeties to make plays.
