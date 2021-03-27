The Florida State football team scrimmaged inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday for the second time this spring. The results were very different this time around.

After the opening drive, the defense got the upper hand, keeping the offense in check for most of the day. The defensive front was able to consistently apply pressure, overall tacking was solid, and the secondary generally had tight coverage.

Despite the dominating performance by the defense, there were a few bright spots on offense, especially the playmaking ability of running back Jashaun Corbin.

*ALSO SEE: Unofficial stats from the scrimmage

Here is a complete rundown of Saturday's scrimmage with our observations and impressions on both sides of the ball.

