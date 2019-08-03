Freshmen class: For the second straight day the freshmen and a handful of backup players did an early morning workout and didn’t take part in the main practice. There are a handful of true freshmen that have already graduated to the big boys table including Akeem Dent, Dontae Lucas and Raymond Woodie III.

Willie Taggart: Kept an eye on FSU’s head coach the first two practices and he’s making a definite point to spend time with each segment. Last year, he was a lot more focused on offense, but he’s really delegated that part to Kendal Briles. Other than maybe pulling an offensive player to the side, he hasn’t been involved in the implementation of the offense during practice.

The highlight from the open session was a long finger-tip grab by Warren Thompson from Hornibrook. Ron Dugans: “That’s how you go get it!” Kendal Briles: “I see you Tampa!” Thompson has looked outstanding in back to back practices.

