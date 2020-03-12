With conferences around the country suspending sports for the foreseeable future due to the Coronavirus, there is at least a chance that the Seminoles wont' be practicing again anytime soon.

And it could be the last practice for a while.

It was the first spring practice in full pads for the Florida State football team on Thursday morning.

"For us, we're taking guidance from the university," Norvell said on Thursday.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell didn't know what would be in store for his team when it returned from spring break.

Athletic director David Coburn, who was up in Greensboro, North Carolina for the now-canceled ACC men's basketball tournament, said the university would likely have an announcement on spring sporting events in the next day or two.

After Thursday they were already scheduled to have the next nine days off for spring break. How long the break actually lasts, though, remains to be seen.

As for the practice itself, it was a physical one from the outset.

The Seminoles had two periods of their "W Drill" - which is the 2020 FSU version of the "Oklahoma Drill" or the "Nole Drill" from recent years.

"When the 'W Drill' comes out everybody wants to hide in the back," sophomore linebacker Jaleel McRae said. "You see who wants to be a dog when everybody gets multiple reps. I think that's what Coach Norvell was trying to see today, who was going to step up in the front and go get in that 'W drill.'"

The thudding was intense from the outset. And then there were multiple periods of 11 on 11 team work as well.

Norvell didn't want anyone taken to the ground, but he wanted contact.

And he said Thursday most definitely had a different feel than the first two practices of the spring.

"It always is," Norvell said. "And you can see that heightened anxiety. Guys were excited to be in pads, seeing contact. One of the the big things for us is to make sure we're contacting the right way."

On some plays a tackle can be inevitable when you're trying be physical or make a play on the ball.

On others though, he wants to see his players show some restraint. And, as in one case on Thursday that drew his ire, he doesn't want to ever see defenders rolling up on players' legs.

"We have a lot of things that we need to clean up," Norvell said. "We're trying to get people to understand the expectation of what it needs to look like and sound like. But I thought it was a solid first day in pads."

Being physical is something Norvell has been preaching since early December.

It was one of the hallmarks of his Memphis program, which had one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

If that type of production is going to continue in Tallahassee, it starts on days like Thursday.

"We always want to to be an offense that can run the football," Norvell said. "We're trying to get started there, build a foundation of what we're going to be. And then add and adjust as we move along.

"I thought there were some good things really on both sides of the football. ... I'm excited about some of the things I've seen early. But there's still a lot of work to do."

Said McRae: "It felt great being back in pads today. Especially with the new coaching staff. I feel like we're just climbing every day, getting one percent better every day."

McRae was asked if he was excited about spring break (and maybe an even longer one) or if he wished spring practice was continuing this weekend.

"Man, I'm telling you, with this coaching staff here you want to play football," he said. "You want to come here every day. You want to come to the indoor (practice facility). You especially want to go to the weight room. I love the weight room. I love going to the weight room.

"I love coming up here. I love being around the coaches. Not saying I didn't love being around the coaches (in the) last staff, but it's just a different type of feeling here at Florida State right now. I feel like I'm getting back to my old self, loving football again. It just feels great to have Coach Norvell here."

----------------------------------------------------

