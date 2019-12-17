Less than two weeks after being hired, new head coach Mike Norvell will have his first early signing day at Florida State this Wednesday. FSU currently has 13 prospects committed, and the 'Noles are hoping to add several more if possible.

With the big day approaching, Warchant.com recruiting analyst Michael Langston and Rivals Florida recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy weigh in on the top uncommitted targets for the Seminoles' 2020 recruiting class.

