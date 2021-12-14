Florida State football recruiting: Final 2022 Class Predictions

Warchant.com's Michael Langston and Austin Cox, as well as Rivals.com's national recruiting director Adam Gorney, take a close look at 11 Florida State recruiting targets and predict where each one will end up.

Mike Norvell and Florida State are making a run at a possible top-10 football recruiting class for 2022. How high FSU's class ends up ranked will largely depend on what happens this Wednesday with the early signing period.

RB Jovantae Barnes* (OU, FSU, Southern Cal, Miami)

Michael's Pick: Oklahoma

Southern Cal, FSU, and Oklahoma all have his attention but he can only pick one. For me, I go back to the coach he raves about the most, and that is DeMarco Murray from Oklahoma. Because of this, I think the Sooners will eventually win out. However, Jashaun Corbin's departure for the NFL could make the Seminoles more attractive and give him second thoughts.

Austin's Pick: USC

Outside of his own control, things have gotten very complicated for Barnes. Lincoln Riley jumps from his previous leader OU to USC, Miami makes the change to Mario Cristobal, then his main contact with FSU (OC Kenny Dillingham) is rumored to be a top choice for the Oregon OC opening. In the end, I think Barnes will stick with Riley.

Adam's Pick: USC.

Oklahoma stayed in this very long because of position coach DeMarco Murray, and Barnes absolutely loves Florida State as well. But Lincoln Riley has made him a top priority and he sticks closer to home.

* Likely announcing his decision at the All-American Bowl in January.