ATLANTA -- Warchant.com is on location in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Several Florida State recruiting targets will match their skills against the nation's best high school football talent. Stay tuned for exclusive FSU football recruiting updates throughout Monday and Tuesday.

** LIVE UPDATES - News, nuggets and updates from the Rivals Challenge **

