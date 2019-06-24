News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 11:13:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida State football recruiting updates from the Rivals 5-Star Challenge

Warchant.com Staff
Warchant

ATLANTA -- Warchant.com is on location in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Several Florida State recruiting targets will match their skills against the nation's best high school football talent. Stay tuned for exclusive FSU football recruiting updates throughout Monday and Tuesday.

** LIVE UPDATES - News, nuggets and updates from the Rivals Challenge **

If you're not yet a Warchant member, click here to start your 30-day Free Trial

X30hti4jnbyilw5thaod
Florida State will be well represented at this year's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

Florida State commitments and targets expected to participate

Over a dozen prime recruiting targets for the Seminoles are expected to be in attendance at the Five-Star Challenge. Michael Langston has a complete rundown of top prospects and a discussion of FSU's chances with each.

** Five-Star Challenge Primer: FSU targets invade Atlanta **

Schedule of Events

Monday:

Noon to 6 p.m. ET: Player check-in & media interviews

Tuesday (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. ET: College Football Hall of Fame (Players will tour)

1 p.m.: Five-Star Challenge begins (individual drills, one-on-ones, etc.)

5 p.m.: Five-Star Challenge continues with the 7-on-7 competition (should end around 8 pm)


Keeping up with all the news and updates

* FSU recruiting updates on Warchant / Not a member? Get your 30-day free trial

#RivalsChallenge on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}