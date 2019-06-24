Florida State football recruiting updates from the Rivals 5-Star Challenge
ATLANTA -- Warchant.com is on location in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Several Florida State recruiting targets will match their skills against the nation's best high school football talent. Stay tuned for exclusive FSU football recruiting updates throughout Monday and Tuesday.
** LIVE UPDATES - News, nuggets and updates from the Rivals Challenge **
Florida State commitments and targets expected to participate
Over a dozen prime recruiting targets for the Seminoles are expected to be in attendance at the Five-Star Challenge. Michael Langston has a complete rundown of top prospects and a discussion of FSU's chances with each.
** Five-Star Challenge Primer: FSU targets invade Atlanta **
Schedule of Events
Monday:
Noon to 6 p.m. ET: Player check-in & media interviews
Tuesday (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
9:30 - 11:30 a.m. ET: College Football Hall of Fame (Players will tour)
1 p.m.: Five-Star Challenge begins (individual drills, one-on-ones, etc.)
5 p.m.: Five-Star Challenge continues with the 7-on-7 competition (should end around 8 pm)
Keeping up with all the news and updates
