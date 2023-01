The recruiting dead period over the holidays officially comes to an end today on Friday, Jan. 13.

Florida State is wasting no time hitting the ground running once more with high-school recruits as the Seminoles will be hosting a crop of 2024 and 2025 prospects on campus Saturday for a Junior Day event of sorts. It includes two top-100 recruits and five players in the Rivals Top 250 for the 2024 class.

Here's the list of players that FSU is expecting in on Saturday: