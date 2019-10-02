FSU Football Redshirt Report: Where the freshmen stand through 5 games
With five games in the books, it's a good time to look at which scholarship players on the Florida State football team could still be eligible for redshirts for the 2019 season.
FSU signed 20 freshmen as part of the class of 2019, however only 19 of them ended up enrolling in school. (Wide receiver Maurice Goolsby decided to pursue baseball instead of football.)
Of those 19 scholarship freshmen, 10 appear to be likely to redshirt this season, while a few others could receive that distinction as well.
The players most likely to receive redshirts right now are: linebackers Kevon Glenn and Kalen DeLoach; defensive linemen Quashon Fuller, Curtis Fann Jr. and Malcolm Ray; offensive linemen Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Ira Henry; kicker Ryan Fitzgerald; and defensive back Travis Jay.
All 10 of those players have sat out each of the Seminoles' first five games, which means they could still compete in four of the seven remaining games and still not lose a year of eligibility. If any of them play in five games, they will lose their redshirt opportunity.
(Jay's situation is slightly different from the others. He almost certainly would have played earlier this season, but he still is awaiting academic clearance from the NCAA.)
Of the Seminoles' other nine freshmen, six will definitely not redshirt this season because they have already seen action in all five games. Those six are: defensive backs Akeem Dent and Renardo Green, safety/linebacker Brendan Gant, linebacker Jaleel McRae, defensive lineman Tru Thompson and offensive lineman Dontae Lucas.
The picture is not as clear for the remaining three freshmen.
Defensive back Jarvis Brownlee can technically play in one more game and maintain this year of eligibility, although that seems unlikely since he has played in each of the past three games.
Defensive back Raymond Woodie III played in FSU's first two games but hasn't played since. It's not clear if he is dealing with an injury or if he is heading for a redshirt.
Defensive end Derrick McLendon did not play in any of the Seminoles' first four games, but he was used last Saturday against N.C. State. He could still play in three more games and maintain his redshirt.
Here's a complete look at Florida State's 19 true freshmen, which games they've played in and what their outlook is for this season.
NOTE: Below, we'll take a look at some FSU veterans who also could be redshirt candidates.
|Name
|Pos.
|Games played
|Redshirt eligibility
|
Kevon Glenn
|
LB
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Travis Jay
|
DB
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; has not been cleared by NCAA
|
Jarvis Brownlee
|
DB
|
Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Not likely to redshirt; can play in one more game
|
Kalen DeLoach
|
LB
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Akeem Dent
|
DB
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Quashon Fuller
|
DL
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
DB
|
Boise State, ULM
|
Status uncertain; Can play in two more games
|
Renardo Green
|
DB
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Jaleel McRae
|
LB
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Brendan Gant
|
DB/
LB
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Maurice Smith
|
OL
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Derrick McLendon
|
DE
|
N.C. State
|
Status uncertain; Can play in three more games
|
Dontae Lucas
|
OL
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Darius Washington
|
OL
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Ira Henry III
|
OL
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Ryan Fitzgerald
|
K
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Tru Thompson
|
DT
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State
|
Cannot redshirt
|
Curtis Fann Jr.
|
DE
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
|
Malcolm Ray
|
DT
|
----
|
Likely to redshirt; can still play in four games
Five veterans could regain year of eligibility
Along with the freshmen listed above, five veterans on the FSU roster could receive redshirts for this season.
Injured starters Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Joshua Kaindoh will definitely receive redshirts after sustaining season-ending injuries during the first four weeks of the season.
Placekicker Logan Tyler and running back Anthony Grant have both dealt with off-the-field issues and have played in one and zero games, respectively. Both will be eligible for redshirts if they play in four games or less.
Offensive lineman Cole Minshew has yet to play after undergoing neck surgery in the offseason. If he misses this entire year, he could apply for a sixth year of eligibility.
|Name
|Pos
|Games played
|Redshirt eligibility
|
Jaiden Lars-Woodbey
|
LB/S
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia, Louisville
|
Will receive a redshirt; played four games before season-ending injury
|
Anthony Grant
|
RB
|
----
|
Could receive redshirt; hasn't played due to 'personal issues'
|
Joshua Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Boise State, ULM, Virginia
|
Will receive a redshirt; played 3 games before season-ending injury
|
Logan Tyler
|
K
|
Boise State
|
Status uncertain; suspended after opener, can play 3 more games
|
Cole Minshew
|
OL
|
----
|
Could apply for medical hardship; hasn't played due to neck injury
----------------------------------------------------
