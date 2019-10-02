Of those 19 scholarship freshmen, 10 appear to be likely to redshirt this season, while a few others could receive that distinction as well.

FSU signed 20 freshmen as part of the class of 2019, however only 19 of them ended up enrolling in school. (Wide receiver Maurice Goolsby decided to pursue baseball instead of football.)

With five games in the books, it's a good time to look at which scholarship players on the Florida State football team could still be eligible for redshirts for the 2019 season.

The players most likely to receive redshirts right now are: linebackers Kevon Glenn and Kalen DeLoach; defensive linemen Quashon Fuller, Curtis Fann Jr. and Malcolm Ray; offensive linemen Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Ira Henry; kicker Ryan Fitzgerald; and defensive back Travis Jay.

All 10 of those players have sat out each of the Seminoles' first five games, which means they could still compete in four of the seven remaining games and still not lose a year of eligibility. If any of them play in five games, they will lose their redshirt opportunity.

(Jay's situation is slightly different from the others. He almost certainly would have played earlier this season, but he still is awaiting academic clearance from the NCAA.)

Of the Seminoles' other nine freshmen, six will definitely not redshirt this season because they have already seen action in all five games. Those six are: defensive backs Akeem Dent and Renardo Green, safety/linebacker Brendan Gant, linebacker Jaleel McRae, defensive lineman Tru Thompson and offensive lineman Dontae Lucas.

The picture is not as clear for the remaining three freshmen.

Defensive back Jarvis Brownlee can technically play in one more game and maintain this year of eligibility, although that seems unlikely since he has played in each of the past three games.

Defensive back Raymond Woodie III played in FSU's first two games but hasn't played since. It's not clear if he is dealing with an injury or if he is heading for a redshirt.

Defensive end Derrick McLendon did not play in any of the Seminoles' first four games, but he was used last Saturday against N.C. State. He could still play in three more games and maintain his redshirt.

Here's a complete look at Florida State's 19 true freshmen, which games they've played in and what their outlook is for this season.

NOTE: Below, we'll take a look at some FSU veterans who also could be redshirt candidates.