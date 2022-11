Striking a proper balance between getting young players experience while utilizing their redshirts can be challenging.

Getting that experience can be critical as these freshmen head into their second seasons with the program. But if they play more than four games, the season is counted against their eligibility, meaning they won't get a fifth season unless they later redshirt.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell admitted he’s had conversations with some of his freshmen this season as he wants to ensure they don’t use any of their years of eligibility in a season where their role is minimal.

With two regular-season games left followed by a bowl, a few FSU freshmen have already played their maximum number of games in order to keep a redshirt while some others have games to spare.

Here’s a look at where FSU’s freshman class sits with three games left on the 2022 schedule.