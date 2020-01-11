The disappointing play behind center in 2019 was hardly an exception. The numbers clearly show that there have been several consecutive seasons of below-average play at quarterback. In fact, FSU hasn't had a top-70 quarterback, in terms of PFF passing grades, since 2015.

Blackman finished 2019 ranked No. 88 among all FBS quarterbacks for his passing grade. In addition to his unimpressive 17-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio, he also had a difficult time hanging on to the football. That resulted in an extremely low 32.2 fumble grade. Based on the above numbers, there's been little, if any, improvement since he started as a true freshman in 2017.

In 2018, primary starter Deondre Francois didn't fare much better with an overall passing grade of 68.3 and a quarterback rating of 127.1. That was down from 2016, when he finished with a PFF grade of 68.3 and a QBR of 142.1.

For comparison's sake, LSU"s Joe Borrow finished No. 1 overall with a gaudy PFF passing mark of 93.8. Ohio State's Justin Fields was a close second at 92.5. Since PFF started grading all college games five years ago, James Winston turned in the top passing mark for a full-time FSU starter at 80.9 in 2014.