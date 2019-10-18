As college football stadiums go, Wake Forest's BB&T Field would not exactly rank among the most hostile in the country.

The stadium's capacity is just 31,500 -- the smallest of any school in a Power 5 conference -- and even the team's official website describes it as an "intimate setting."

At the same time, any road trip might feel somewhat daunting for the Florida State football team right now. The Seminoles have played two opponents away from Doak Campbell Stadium this season, and they have lost both games -- at Virginia and at Clemson.

While there is no shame in losing either of those games -- each opponent was ranked and favored in those contests -- it is the continuation of a disappointing trend during Willie Taggart's second season as head coach.

Since taking over the Seminoles' program, Taggart's teams have won just one of seven road games. They went 1-4 last year, with losses at Syracuse, Miami, N.C. State and Notre Dame. Their only victory came at Louisville.

** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial