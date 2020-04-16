Florida State football's Matthews eager to make most of senior year
D.J. Matthews knows this is his final shot at leaving a lasting legacy with Florida State football.
There's no telling exactly when that shot will happen, of course, but the Seminoles' senior wide receiver is hoping his last season in garnet and gold is his best one.
And he's putting in as much work as he can -- even during the coronavirus shutdown -- to make sure that's a reality.
"We're all trying to take on accountability right now," Matthews said. "And trying to find a way to get better without the coaches being around. Just doing the right thing with no one around."
Matthews says he has matured volumes since he arrived in Tallahassee as a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville.
He's had some memorable moments as a Seminole -- he has 83 career catches for 807 yards and five touchdowns, and he also has a punt return TD as well. But Matthews hasn't been a consistent weapon for the Florida State offense in any of the three previous seasons.
He plans to change that in 2020 and seemed to be on that course during the first week of spring practice.
Though it was only three practices in March, Matthews looked very impressive during those first three days under new head coach Mike Norvell.
"I wouldn't say I'm trying to do anything different," Matthews said. "I just need, at this point, to show what I can do on the field when it's time. I know the whole world knows what I can do. My family knows what I can do. My coaches know what I can do. It's just up to me to show what I can do.
