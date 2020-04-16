D.J. Matthews knows this is his final shot at leaving a lasting legacy with Florida State football.

There's no telling exactly when that shot will happen, of course, but the Seminoles' senior wide receiver is hoping his last season in garnet and gold is his best one.

And he's putting in as much work as he can -- even during the coronavirus shutdown -- to make sure that's a reality.

"We're all trying to take on accountability right now," Matthews said. "And trying to find a way to get better without the coaches being around. Just doing the right thing with no one around."

