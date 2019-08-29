Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups on both sides of the football.

The Broncos finished last season with a 10-3 record and begin 2019 just outside the preseason Coaches' Poll (No. 27). The biggest issue facing Boise State will be replacing quarterback Brett Rypien, who started the last four seasons. Overall, Bryan Harsin's team must also replace five starters on offense and three on defense.

The Florida State football team will look to get back on a winning track following its first losing season since 1976. The 2019 journey begins at Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday against Boise State (Noon, ESPNews).

James Blackman is back as Florida State's starting quarterback after serving in a backup role behind Deondre Francois last season. Blackman did start one game in 2018, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-28 loss to N.C. State. He also started 12 games as a true freshman in 2017.

Unlike the last two seasons, there should be a lot more weapons for Blackman to choose from. One of those targets is All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and led the unit with eight receiving touchdowns in 2018. Complementing Terry will be junior slot receiver D.J. Matthews, whom head coach Willie Taggart dubbed the "most improved" player in spring practice. Matthews has continued to excel in preseason practices.

After the one-two punch of Terry and Matthews, there are a half-dozen talented receivers that should all be worked into Kendal Briles' fast-paced offense. Those players include veteran Keith Gavin and a group of second-year receivers -- Tre'shaun Harrison, Jordan Young, Keyshawn Helton, Warren Thompson and D'Marcus Adams.

The tight end trio of Tre' McKitty, Camm McDonald and Gabe Nabers could also factor into the passing game, especially in the red zone.

Boise State should be solid in the secondary, as three defensive backs return with 59 career starts. The veteran trio includes safeties Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce, and nickel Kekaula Kaniho. Nawahine is the enforcer of the unit, racking up 179 tackles over the past two seasons.

Junior cornerback Jalen Walker has the daunting task of replacing Tyler Horton, a first-team All-Mountain West member. Opposite of Walker will be returning starter Avery Williams.

As with Florida State, Boise State's secondary underachieved in 2018. It finished No. 93 in pass efficiency defense and recorded just seven interceptions -- three by Kaniho. Improving the play of the secondary has been a point of emphasis for new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

While Boise State will have the difficult task of preparing for a new offensive coordinator at FSU, the Seminoles will face a similar challenge with a new DC running the show. Schmedding was hired in January to coach linebackers but was promoted to defensive coordinator in March when Andy Avalos left for Oregon.

On paper, it looks like FSU should hold an edge over the Broncos in this head-to-head matchup. The 'Noles have a pretty experienced quarterback under center and plenty of talent and depth at receiver. However, much of that advantage could be negated by the fact that the team will be breaking in a new offensive system under Kendal Briles. In 2017, the Briles-led FAU offense sputtered early before breaking out. In their first two games, the Owls averaged just 16.5 points a contest before scoring 30 or more points in the next 12 games.

The other mitigating factor could be FSU's offensive line. By nearly every metric, the 2018 line was one of the worst among FBS schools. There is a new coach overseeing the unit, and the preseason reviews have been positive. But you have to wonder just how much this group can improve in one year. If the line is unable to protect Blackman, it will greatly diminish FSU's chances to move the football through the air.

-----

WINNER: EVEN