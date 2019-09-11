Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups on both sides of the football.

The Cavilers finished last season with an 8-5 record, including an impressive 28-0 victory over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. If not for a couple of late-season overtime losses, UVA could have easily finished 2018 as a 10-win team. Virginia is off to a 2-0 start in 2019.

James Blackman is back as Florida State's starting quarterback after serving in a backup role behind Deondre Francois last season. So far through two games, it's been hit or miss for the redshirt sophomore. In the first halves of the first two games, he's completed over 80 percent of his attempts and thrown four of his five non-overtime touchdowns. However, in the second halves, his completion percentage drops to 61.7 percent with both interceptions occurring during this time frame.

There are plenty of weapons for Blackman to choose from, led by All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and led the unit with eight receiving touchdowns in 2018. Complementing Terry is junior slot receiver D.J. Matthews, whom head coach Willie Taggart dubbed the "most improved" player in spring practice. Not surprisingly, these are FSU's top receivers through the first two games.

After the one-two punch of Terry and Matthews, there are a half-dozen talented receivers that are being worked into Kendal Briles' fast-paced offense. Those players include veteran Keith Gavin and a group of second-year receivers -- Tre'shaun Harrison, Jordan Young, Keyshawn Helton, Warren Thompson and D'Marcus Adams.

The tight end trio of Tre' McKitty, Camm McDonald and Gabe Nabers also factors into the passing game as well, especially in the red zone.

For Virginia, the biggest losses from last season were in the secondary. Standouts Juan Thornhill and Tim Harris were both selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, the cupboard is hardly bare. Senior cornerback Bryce Hall, a projected top-10 pick in the 2020 draft, returns. Junior safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson also have plenty of experience. The lone question mark might be at the other cornerback spot, where junior Nick Grant has just two career starts.

A larger obstacle for the Seminoles' passing game could be Virginia's pass rush. The Cavilers have racked up 13 sacks and 29 hurries through two games (Pro Football Focus). Considering the difficulties FSU has experienced on its offensive line, this could greatly diminish Blackman's effectiveness and increase the likelihood of turnovers.

Based strictly on the skill and depth at receiver against Virginia's secondary, the 'Noles should hold a slight edge here. However, that advantage could be negated by an ineffective offensive line, which could be without starting left tackle Jauan Williams, against a solid Virginia defensive front.

-----

WINNER: EVEN