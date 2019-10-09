The Tigers have won four straight in the series and are huge favorites to make it five in a row.

The Florida State football team will have a difficult challenge if it hopes to continue its current winning streak, as the Seminoles have a road tilt this Saturday at No. 2-ranked Clemson.

Quarterback James Blackman has recovered from his MCL sprain and has been practicing with the team since last week. Head coach Willie Taggart made it clear earlier this week that the redshirt sophomore will start this Saturday at Clemson. However, he also stated that graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook will see action as well. So for the second time in three games, Taggart plans to play two quarterbacks -- something he had never done before this season.

Regardless of who lines up behind center, there are plenty of weapons to throw to, starting with All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and leads the unit with 21 catches for 384 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Four other receivers have 10 or more receptions so far -- D.J. Matthews, Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton and Tre'Shaun Harrison. Led by Cam Akers and Tre' McKitty, the tight ends and backs have also been major contributors in FSU's fast-paced pass attack.

Clemson's pass defense has been on lock-down mode all season. The Tigers rank No. 4 nationally defending the pass and are giving up just 150 yards a game through the air. The secondary has also racked up 27 pass break-ups and five interceptions. Four different players have three or more pass break-ups.

The unit is led by a veteran group of senior safeties -- Tanner Muse, Nolan Turner and K’Von Wallace. Junior cornerback A.J. Terrell is a potential first-rounder in next year's NFL draft. A ferocious pass rush is also a major factor in limiting opponents' ability to throw. Clemson already has 19 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures on the season.

Regardless of the quarterback, Florida State has proved to have a better-than-average passing attack. However, it will be going up against one of the nation's top secondaries, which is complemented by a devastating pass rush. With that in mind, it's unlikely that FSU will be able to have consistent success in this matchup.

WINNER: Clemson