Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups on both sides of the football and special teams.

The Florida State football team needs to get back on the winning track after getting blown out at Clemson last Saturday. Wake Forest suffered its first loss of the season last week in a 62-59 slug-fest against Louisville.

Florida State's two-headed quarterback system failed miserably at Clemson. Both signal-callers were awful, with neither standing out in the 45-14 loss. James Blackman, who is coming off his worst start as a Seminole, has struggled with consistency all season. Graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook wasn't much better but did lead FSU to a victory the game prior against N.C. State. Which quarterback gets the start Saturday is still up in the air.

Regardless of who lines up behind center, there are plenty of weapons to throw to, starting with All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and leads the unit with 23 catches for 467 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Four other receivers have 15 or more receptions so far -- D.J. Matthews, Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton and Tre'Shaun Harrison. Unfortunately, Helton suffered a season-ending knee injury at Clemson.

Led by Cam Akers and Tre' McKitty, the tight ends and backs have also been major contributors in FSU's fast-paced pass attack.

Wake Forest shouldn't offer much resistance to the Seminoles' passing attack. The Demon Deacons gave up four passing touchdowns to a mediocre Louisville team last week, and they rank No. 95 nationally defending the pass. Not helping matters is that safety/rover Luke Masterson will not suit up after suffering a season-ending injury. Cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Tyriq Hardimon lead the way for the secondary. The two have combined for seven pass break-ups and three interceptions.

In terms of pass efficiency defense, Wake Forest is second to last in the ACC, just ahead of Boston College. So regardless of the quarterback, Florida State should have a lot of success throwing the ball this Saturday.

WINNER: Florida State