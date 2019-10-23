Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups on both sides of the football and special teams.

It's Homecoming weekend! The Florida State football team hosts Syracuse in a must-win game this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Orange are 3-4 on the season but 0-3 in the ACC with only one win against FBS competition -- Western Michigan. .

Willie Taggart went back to a single-quarterback system last weekend with James Blackman running the show. There hasn't been a definite starter named for Saturday, but all indications are that it will be Blackman. He's coming off another shaky performance at Wake Forest, where the offense managed just one score in its final eight drives.

Whether it's Blackman or Alex Hornibrook, there are plenty of weapons to throw to, starting with preseason All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and leads the unit with 27 catches for 522 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Three other receivers have 20 or more receptions -- D.J. Matthews, Ontaria Wilson and Tre'Shaun Harrison. Unfortunately, Keyshawn Helton is no longer in the mix as he suffered a season-ending knee injury at Clemson.

Led by Cam Akers and Tre' McKitty, the tight ends and backs have also been major contributors in FSU's fast-paced pass attack. The two have combined for 36 catches, 340 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Syracuse has been nothing special against the pass, ranking No. 111 nationally in this category. The Orange are giving up 270 yards a game through the air. Interestingly, the pass efficiency defense is much better at No. 37. That's in large part due to a pretty good pass rush, and defenders getting hands on the football at a high rate -- 36 pass breakups and and seven picks. Senior cornerback Christopher Fredrick leads the team with five breakups.

Whether it's Blackman or Hornibrook, the passing game has been much better at home. Syracuse may not have the worst pass defense in the ACC, but it's definitely in the bottom half. As long as the quarterback protects the football, FSU should have some success throwing it against the Orange.

-----

WINNER: Florida State