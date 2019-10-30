Here's our in-depth look at the position matchups on both sides of the football and special teams.

It's rivalry weekend! The Florida State football team hosts Miami in a must-win game this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC). After coming from behind to beat Pitt last weekend, the Hurricanes are 4-4 on the season (2-3 ACC). The Seminoles are coming off their most convincing win of the season, coasting to a 35-17 win over Syracuse.

Willie Taggart has gone back and forth at quarterback the past few weeks and started Alex Hornibrook last Saturday. The graduate transfer signal-caller finished 15-of-26 for 196 yards, no touchdowns and zero interceptions in FSU's win against Syracuse.

Last week's wrinkle was the addition of Cam Akers to the quarterback rotation. Out of the 'WildCam' formation, the junior completed two passes for 26 yards, rushed for 57 yards, ran for two of his four touchdowns and had a two-point conversion.

Whether it's James Blackman, Akers or Hornibrook throwing passes, there are plenty of weapons to target, starting with preseason All-ACC receiver Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore is the Seminoles' home-run threat and leads the unit with 29 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns. Three other receivers have 20 or more receptions -- D.J. Matthews, Ontaria Wilson and Tre'Shaun Harrison. Unfortunately, Keyshawn Helton is no longer in the mix as he suffered a season-ending knee injury at Clemson.

Led by Cam Akers and Tre' McKitty, the tight ends and backs have also been major contributors in FSU's fast-paced pass attack. The two have combined for 42 catches, 381 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Miami finished the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in pass efficiency defense. After losing three starters, including both safeties to the NFL, it's not surprising that there has been a bit of a dropoff. Nevertheless, the 'Canes are still solid against the pass, ranking No. 32 in this category.

So far, nobody has really stood out in the secondary. Junior safety Gurvan Hall Jr. is the only DB with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade above 70 (70.7). An excellent pass rush has masked some of the inexperience in UM's defensive backfield

Whether it's Blackman or Hornibrook, the passing game has been much better at home. Florida State's wide receivers and tight ends should be able to get open against what is probably an average secondary. However, Miami's exceptional pass rush will limit the quarterbacks' ability to consistently find open receivers.

WINNER: Miami (slight)