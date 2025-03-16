Florida State football spring preview 2025: Linebackers

Michael Fly was a video coordinator at FSU for three seasons, including time when Luke Loucks was a player.
Videos of Florida State assistant coaches talking with the media on Monday about the offseason,
Mike Norvell discusses offseason workouts, previews spring practices and addresses the need for accountability.
A look inside the numbers of who transformed their bodies most drastically during FSU's offseason conditioning program.
Mike Norvell previews FSU's spring practices, which begin on Wednesday.
Michael Fly was a video coordinator at FSU for three seasons, including time when Luke Loucks was a player.
Videos of Florida State assistant coaches talking with the media on Monday about the offseason,
Mike Norvell discusses offseason workouts, previews spring practices and addresses the need for accountability.