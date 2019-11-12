With two games remaining in the regular season, the North Carolina product leads Florida State with 85 stops, and no one else on the team is within 30. FSU's next-leading tacklers are linebacker Emmett Rice and cornerback Stanford Samuels at 52; freshman linebacker Amari Gainer has 50.

"Hamsah’s a great football player," interim head coach Odell Haggins said. "He’s a kid that’s determined to help this football team win. He’s very determined."

Despite playing in the defensive backfield, Nasirildeen has been Florida State's most productive player on defense the past two seasons. As a sophomore in 2018, he led the Seminoles with 91 tackles -- that was 16 more than the next highest finisher, Jackson.

Nasirildeen had at least 10 tackles in four different games that year, but nothing quite like his production over the last few weeks.

First, he set a career-high with 17 stops in the Seminoles' 35-17 victory against Syracuse. Then after recording five tackles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup against Miami, he came through with one of the most prolific performances in school history on Saturday at Boston College.

His 22 tackles in one game are tied for third all-time in school history and the most since former All-America linebacker Dale McCullers registered 26 and 29 in games against Florida and Texas A&M in 1968.