FSU was unable to score on its ensuing possession -- Ricky Aguayo missed a 50-yard field goal in the rain -- and the Demon Deacons held on for the 22-20 victory.

After taking a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles allowed Wake Forest to march the length of the field and kick a chip-shot field goal with just over four minutes remaining.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It was a sloppy game in nasty conditions, and it ended in heartbreak for the Florida State football team

Wake Forest improved to 6-1, 2-1 in the ACC, while the Seminoles fell to 3-4 and 2-3.

The two teams exchanged leads for most of the night.

Wake Forest drove up and down the field in the first half but settled for four field goals. The Demon Deacons actually led 9-0 after drives of 72, 59 and 65 yards.

But Florida State responded with a pair of touchdowns by junior tailback Cam Akers -- one on a short run and the other on a 19-yard pass from James Blackman to take a 14-12 lead at halftime.

After falling behind 19-14 in the second half, Blackman connected with Tamorrion Terry on a 36-yard touchdown to take a 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion failed.

Blackman, who started and played the whole game, completed 27 of 43 passes for 280 yards. Akers rushed for 157 yards on 30 carries.

Due to injuries on the offensive line, FSU played most of the last three quarters with three new offensive linemen -- Andrew Boselli at center, Cole Minshew at left guard and freshman Darius Washington at left tackle.

FSU returns to action at home on Saturday against Syracuse.

