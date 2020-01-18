While a lot of elite prospects already have taken several official visits and are wrapping up their recruiting processes, Edwards is just getting serious.

The Georgia standout kicks things off with an official visit this weekend to Arkansas, followed by a trip to Athens, Ga., next weekend to check out the Georgia Bulldogs. Then, Edwards will finish his travels with an official visit to Florida State on Jan. 31.

"I've just been taking it easy and haven't visited anywhere since the end of the season," Edwards told Warchant. "It's a little stressful with recruiting in finding the right place or the school I feel the most at home at. I am looking forward to the visits."

Each school has its own connection to Edwards.

With Arkansas, the Razorbacks' new head coach is Sam Pittman, who was recruiting Edwards to Georgia when he was offensive line coach there. At Georgia, the Rivals250 prospect has a close connection with Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee. And finally with FSU, Edwards has a previous relationship with Seminoles running backs coach David Johnson, who recruited him while he was at Tennessee.