The Florida State baseball team has not found themselves in many low-scoring ballgames this season but Tuesday night's midweek game against Stetson was one of them.

The Seminoles (19-0) and the Hatters (13-9) were locked in a scoreless battle well into the 8th inning as neither team could produce any significant offense. Through six innings, the Seminoles and Hatters combined for five hits and four walks. While there were some opportunities to score, those runners seldom advanced past second base.

It was not until the Seminoles' half of the 8th inning that the game saw its first and only run. After a single by Cam Smith put runners on first and third, James Tibbs' sacrifice fly to deep center field brought home Max Williams to give FSU the lead.



The Seminoles used a combined seven pitchers on Tuesday night to get past Stetson. Brady Louck made his first start as a Seminole and, while he made it cleanly through the first inning, he was relieved in the second inning after walking a pair of batters.

Along with Louck, Noah Short, Hudson Rowan, Brennan Oxford, Joe Charles, John Abraham, and Carson Dorsey contributed to secure the shutout. The Florida State pitching staff only surrendered two hits to the Hatters and walked just four batters while striking out 12 batters.

"That game revolved around the guys coming out of the bullpen on point and doing what they needed to do and executing," Head Coach Link Jarrett said. "There was no margin of error. Neither team was really picking the ball up. It was an interesting time of day. A five o'clock game - that shadow, the sun. It was tricky. Our pitchers executed and did a great job."

It's the first time that Florida State has allowed only two hits since their Friday game against TCU last season (February 24th).

Daniel Cantu, Jaxson West, Drew Faurot and Cam Smith earned the four hits for the Seminoles on Tuesday. Tibbs went 0 for 2 but had the game-winning sacrifice fly RBI in the 8th inning to help the Noles remain perfect on the season.

"They're fighting through it. They know what their capabilities are," Jarrett said on how the offense fought through a slow day at the plate. "I may be frustrated or disappointed but imagine what it's like knowing individually what you are capable of doing up there and not being able to really execute it. I never felt like they were unsettled to the point of failure to defend or run the bases... that's just one of those games and that's why you need your pitchers to deliver and you need to play timely defense."



