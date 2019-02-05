Florida State gets surprise walk-on running back commitment
The Seminoles landed a surprise commitment just hours prior to the start of National Signing Day on Tuesday evening. Three-star running back Treshaun Ward announced on Twitter that he will be attending Florida State this fall. Despite scholarshp offers from schools like Maryland, Kentucky and Louisville, Warchant.com has learned that Ward will be a preferred walk-on at FSU.
Proud to announce that I’ll be attending Florida State University to further my athletic and academic career !! #GoNoles⚪️🍢 #Tribe19🔴🍢 @CoachWoodie @CoachTaggart @coachdavidkelly— Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) February 6, 2019
The standout athlete from Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, FL) committed to Maryland back in September but visit to FSU last weekend apparently turned the tide and he decided to walk on. This past season, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound back rushed for over 1,200 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
