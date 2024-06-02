"It was epic,“ Konanbanny said following his visit. "It was way above and beyond everything I expected to be. It was above that, just being here was a great fit. It was a great experience and I really loved it here."

Columbia (SC.) Heathwood four-star safety Onis Konanbanny was the first official visitor of the summer at Florida State and after a weekend full of activities, the Seminoles have set the standard for official visits for the rest of the summer.

Coming into his official visit, Konanbanny told Rivals that he wanted to know more about where he sat on Florida State's board. Leaving the visit, Konanbanny felt like he was the No. 1 priority.

"Coach Norvell made it known that I was the first player to be on an OV. He spent the whole weekend with me, my little brother and my mom. He just stuck by our side and that made me feel like I'm definitely a priority and this is a great fit for me... It's Marvin's (younger brother) first time in the United States and I'm glad his first time was here. He was having fun in the game room - him and Coach Norvell were bonding. My mom really likes Coach Norvell. He is a really cool guy," he said.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain has been the primary recruiter with Konanbanny, visiting the Heathwood Hall safety multiple times in the spring. When asked about his conversations with Surtain this weekend, Konanbanny simply called him the G.O.A.T.

"Just being in the goat's presence," Konanbanny said on spending time with Surtain. "He's the goat. He is a great coach, his son is a great technical player and he coached his son. It felt good being around him - just knowing I'm being around a real DB specialist. I was picking up on some game he was giving me and I have the opportunity to let him be my coach and let him form me into a sound corner."

During his visit, the coaching staff watched film with Konanbanny - comparing his film to plays made by current Florida State defensive backs. The staff were able to show him how his skill set fits into what they want to do defensively on the field and how they want the team to be culturally.

"The players were just like me. They were the best, they came in and competed. They were having fun playing on defense and that's what I really want - a defense that bounces around. A defense that flies around, catches picks, turnovers. You see the guys on the field making plays but then you look at the sideline and you see everyone excited and turnt. That's really the atmosphere I want to be in."