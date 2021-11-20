Florida State holds on (barely!) for 26-23 win at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Florida State defense struggled to make a big play for nearly the entire second half Saturday, but when Adam Fuller's unit finally did, it was one of the biggest plays of the season. FSU safety Akeem Dent made a leaping interception on fourth down deep in Seminoles territory to end a Boston College scoring threat with less than two minutes remaining. And the Seminoles ran out the clock for a 26-23 victory. The win improves the Seminoles' record to 5-6 on the season and 4-4 in ACC play. BC falls to 6-5, 2-5. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Ontaria Wilson stretches out for a touchdown Saturday at Boston College. (USAToday Sports Images)

Box Score: FSU 26, Boston College 23 After FSU took a 26-3 lead early in the third quarter on a beautiful pass and catch from Jordan Travis to Malik McClain, the Eagles came roaring back. They returned the ensuing kickoff to the FSU 40-yard line, then put together a nine-play drive to make it 26-10. Then the next time the Eagles got the ball, they marched from their own 4-yard line 96 yards for another touchdown to make it 26-16 when the two-point conversion failed. Then the next time, they went 50 yards in four plays to make it 26-23 with just over 10-minutes remaining. The Seminoles jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis. Then after Boston College answered with a field goal, on a drive that was aided by two personal foul penalties against the Seminoles, it was all FSU for the rest of the half. Travis hit running back Jashaun Corbin with a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-3. Then after a safety by linebacker Kalen DeLoach, Ryan Fitzgerald booted a 36-yard field goal to make it 19-3 at halftime.