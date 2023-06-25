You won’t find many universities who have done what Florida State did this past Saturday when it opened its arms and its doors to honor the memory of an assistant coach who hasn’t served the university in nearly 25 years.

More than 175 former players, coaches and friends gathered in the Moore Athletic Center to share stories about Dave Van Halanger, a man they said was much more than a strength coach during his nine years of service to FSU’s men’s and women’s programs.

And the university’s gesture did not go unnoticed by Julie Van Halanger, Dave’s daughter, or by her mother, Michele.

“Florida State, for them to open their arms to us again after this many years, what a tribute to Florida State University, just a wonderful, wonderful place,” Julie said. “The outpouring of love that was received today was more than we could even comprehend. More than anything, it was a tribute to my dad and his love for people. He loved you as a person but wanted you to have eternal security.

“He is up there doing the Tomahawk Chop I know right now.”

A Pittsburgh native, Van Halanger was recruited to West Virginia by Bobby Bowden and became a three-year starter. After an injury ended his playing career with the Atlanta Falcons, Van Halanger returned to West Virginia as a strength coach. In 1984, Bowden needed a strength coach and recruited Van Halanger to follow him to Tallahassee.

“He really came into his fullness here as a coach,” said Michele. “He was the first ever strength and conditioning coach at West Virginia, designed the first weight room, designed the whole program, while he was young. Then he came here and was surrounded by all these great coaches and players and then his talents became refined. He was supported so well by the other coaches and by Coach Bowden. Everything meshed. They had the same philosophy. They had the same belief system. And together there was a lot of power that created national championships.”

More than a dozen speakers gave testimony to Coach Van’s impact in building the Dynasty Era and the effect he had on their lives at the Celebration of Life, which was organized by Clint Purvis, who was the team’s chaplain and Van’s best friend.

There were familiar themes. The most prominent was: faith, family and football, in that order. “Finish the drill,” a reference to “mat drills,” was a close second.

In addition to building young athletes' muscles in his weight room, Van Halanger was a big believer in faith and would invite players to Fellowship of Christian Athletes meetings, his auxiliary “strength” room. Coach Van used both to profess his faith and to assist others on their faith journey.