Florida State is gaining steam with four-star OL

Despite his decommitment, Javion Hilson can still see himself at Florida State.
Seminole Sidelines: Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.
Mike Norvell didn't play freshmen earlier in the year but they're beginning to show how they can help FSU.
Mike Norvell discusses Brock Glenn, Landen Thomas and the 29-13 loss to Clemson.
Brock Glenn impressed, and connected often with younger Seminoles, in a loss to No. 15 Clemson.
Despite his decommitment, Javion Hilson can still see himself at Florida State.
Seminole Sidelines: Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.
Mike Norvell didn't play freshmen earlier in the year but they're beginning to show how they can help FSU.